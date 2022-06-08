Prosecutor's Race, Gender Bias Suit Against DOJ Is Tossed

By Ryan Boysen (June 8, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- An assistant U.S. attorney in Washington was not disciplined by her boss simply because she's Asian, a woman and over 40 years old, a federal judge has ruled, finding the attorney failed to prove she was discriminated against despite being, in her words, "the token diversity hire in a sea of white men." In a ruling written in April but unsealed Tuesday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Marsha W. Yee had failed to come up with enough evidence to support claims that she was saddled with more work than her white...

