NJ Health System Must Face Muslim Man's Work Abuse Claim

By Hayley Fowler (June 8, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey health care system can't duck a workplace abuse lawsuit brought by a former consultant who is Indian and a practicing Muslim, a New Jersey federal judge said, finding some questions were better left for a jury to decide. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas on Tuesday pared down some of Maqsood Thange's suit against Atlantic Health Systems Inc. by granting summary judgment on his claims for racial discrimination and retaliation. Judge Salas did the same for temporary staffing agency Oxford Global Resources LLC, but she found something Thange said during testimony necessitated keeping his hostile work environment claims against...

