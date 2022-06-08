Pensions Watchdog In Talks With Gig Economy Employers

By Martin Croucher (June 8, 2022, 1:00 PM BST) -- The pensions watchdog said Wednesday that it is working with gig economy employers to potentially get hundreds of thousands of workers automatically enrolled into staff retirement savings plans, warning however that regulatory change may be needed to ensure more companies comply. Charles Counsell, chief executive of The Pensions Regulator told senior MPs that between 150,000 and 200,000 workers could become automatically placed into pension schemes as a result of ongoing negotiations with companies. The retirement benefits of gig economy workers has become a major focal point for the regulator since last spring, when ride-hailing and delivery company Uber was defeated in...

