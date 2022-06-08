London Metal Exchange Faces Fresh Suit Over Trading Halt

By Joel Poultney (June 8, 2022, 2:30 PM BST) -- A U.S.-based trading firm has filed a $15.3 million legal challenge against the London Metal Exchange, the second lawsuit in a week accusing the exchange of illegally suspending the trading of nickel contracts after Russian sanctions sent prices skyrocketing. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. — the owner of the LME and the metal exchange clearing house, LME Clear — announced Jane Street Global Trading's High Court judicial review claim in a statement on Tuesday. It comes just a day after the Asian stock exchange disclosed the $465 million challenge brought for the halt in trading by the world's largest activist...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS