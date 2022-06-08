Citibank Wind Up Bid Over GFG Units' $216M Debt Advances

By Silvia Martelli (June 8, 2022, 4:13 PM BST) -- Citibank has won permission to move ahead with its bid to wind up three companies owned by embattled metal mogul Sanjeev Gupta, after showing they couldn't pay $216 million in debts regardless of the impact of COVID-19 after the collapse of their main lender, a London court has ruled. When the London branch of Citibank NA petitioned to wind up three companies in the GFG Alliance, it had a reasonable belief that the pandemic was not the reason why they were unable to pay their respective debts, Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs wrote on Tuesday. Citibank, the trustee...

