NFL's Denver Broncos Sold To Group Featuring Walmart Heirs

By Tom Zanki and McCord Pagan (June 8, 2022, 11:27 AM EDT) -- The Denver Broncos NFL franchise, led by Proskauer Rose LLP, is being sold to members of the Walton-Penner family, who are being advised by Hogan Lovells and include heirs to the founder of Walmart, according to an announcement late Tuesday. Financial terms were not immediately disclosed, though the Wall Street Journal has reported the sale price was $4.65 billion, which would mark a record for a U.S.-sports franchise. The Walton-Penner family ownership group includes heirs to Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton. The agreement calls for the Walton-Penner family to acquire the Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust, the parties said in...

