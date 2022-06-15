Insurance Broker Sued Over Coverage Gap For Storm Damage

By Alex Baldwin (June 15, 2022, 5:47 PM BST) -- Housing provider Paradigm Housing has accused insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher Co. of leaving it without coverage for an apartment building for a crucial period in 2020, when a storm damaged the property. The brokerage promised in late 2019 that it would get Paradigm a policy for a building in which it leased 24 apartments, but didn't tell the housing provider that it had failed to do so, Paradigm said in a High Court lawsuit. As a result, the broker left Paradigm out of pocket when the property was damaged, meaning Arthur J. Gallagher should pay damages for negligence and breach...

