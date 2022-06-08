Branch Insurance Becomes Unicorn With $147M Capital Raise

By Elaine Briseño (June 8, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Weatherford Capital has helped usher the Branch home and auto insurance company into unicorn status by leading a $147 million investment that brings the company's valuation to $1.05 billion with its third round of funding. In addition to Weatherford, current Branch investors include Acrew, AmFam Ventures, Anthemis, Gaingels, Greycroft, HSCM Ventures, Narya, SignalFire, and Tower IV, according to a statement. The insurance startup launched in 2019 with a self-proclaimed mission of "making insurance less expensive so more people can be insured." The company is a reciprocal exchange, meaning it is owned by its members and policyholders are the owners of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS