Yakama Tribe And Wash. City Square Off In Superfund Suit

By Andrew Westney (June 8, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Yakama Nation has told a Washington federal judge that the city of Yakima can't avoid liability for the tribe's costs connected with the cleanup of a former municipal landfill, while the city said the tribe can't show the costs meet the requirements of federal Superfund law. The federally recognized Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation are seeking to recoup more than $133,000 in response costs from the city, which is the owner of the landfill, under the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. The city said in a brief Tuesday that the tribe is aiming to...

