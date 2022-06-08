Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Yakama Tribe And Wash. City Square Off In Superfund Suit

By Andrew Westney (June 8, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Yakama Nation has told a Washington federal judge that the city of Yakima can't avoid liability for the tribe's costs connected with the cleanup of a former municipal landfill, while the city said the tribe can't show the costs meet the requirements of federal Superfund law.

The federally recognized Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation are seeking to recoup more than $133,000 in response costs from the city, which is the owner of the landfill, under the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act.

The city said in a brief Tuesday that the tribe is aiming to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!