CFTC Chief Says Crypto Bill Gets Regulatory Balance Right

By Al Barbarino (June 8, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday backed the approach taken by a new bipartisan bill that doles out a substantial amount of cryptocurrency regulation authority to the CFTC over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including oversight of some of the largest digital coins. During a webcast Wednesday hosted by The Washington Post, CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam was asked if he agrees that Tuesday's proposal — co-sponsored by Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. — got the balance right. "I do agree," Behnam said. One of the main talking points emerging from the proposal, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS