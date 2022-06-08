Carey Pensions Owner Sets Aside £21M For Further Claims

By Martin Croucher (June 8, 2022, 5:49 PM BST) -- The owner of troubled retirement savings provider Carey Pensions said Wednesday it has set aside £21.4 million ($26.9 million) to deal with further potential claims, after the U.K. Supreme Court blocked an attempt to appeal an earlier ruling on an investments dispute. Carey owner STM Group PLC said in its financial results that the sector was crippled by uncertainty over the duties of a provider of self-invested personal pensions following the ruling, which had pushed up insurance costs. The Supreme Court denied STM in April the chance to challenge a 2021 Court of Appeal ruling. The case centered on how much responsibility the administrator...

