BBC Show Creator Wins Copyright Suit Over Dinner Theater

By Silvia Martelli (June 8, 2022, 6:04 PM BST) -- A court ruled Wednesday that an immersive theatrical dining experience in London infringes the copyrights of a long-running British sitcom, finding that its characters and scripts are protected "literary" and "dramatic" works. John Kimbell, sitting as a deputy High Court judge, ruled in favor of Shazam Productions Ltd., the makers of the well-loved "Only Fools and Horses," saying that the series is an expression of John Sullivan's creation that must be protected by European Union law. The evidence that the London-based "Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience" infringes the sitcom's copyrights is "overwhelming and obvious," the judge wrote. Shazam Productions is...

