Crypto's Grayscale Retains Verrilli To Help Make Case At SEC

By Clarice Silber (June 9, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Grayscale Investment LLC has retained former U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli Jr. as it braces for the possibility that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may deny its application to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund. The Stamford, Connecticut-based digital asset firm announced its recruitment of Verrilli, a partner at Munger Tolles & Olson LLP, on Twitter on Tuesday, saying "we want to ensure that we have the strongest possible team of legal minds ready to support our $BTC ETF application." Grayscale said that Verrilli, who was solicitor general during the Obama administration from 2011 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS