Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ax Of Omni MedSci IP In Apple Row

By Britain Eakin (June 8, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld two Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that invalidated claims in two Omni MedSci patents on devices for taking noninvasive physiological measurements, solidifying Apple's wins at the board.

A three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB decisions, which invalidated all claims that Apple challenged in both patents, without issuing an opinion in either appeal. The panel handed down the decisions the day after hearing oral arguments in the cases.

The decisions give a boost to Apple, which is currently trying to beat several infringement suits from Omni over the Apple Watch's health-monitoring feature. The suits have...

