2nd Circ. Affirms Virus Coverage Loss For Conn. Dental Clinic

By Riley Murdock (June 8, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit upheld the dismissal of a Connecticut dental clinic's bid to have the Cincinnati Insurance Co. cover its COVID-19 pandemic-related losses, finding that losing access to property doesn't constitute a "physical loss or damage" required for coverage. In an order released Wednesday, a three-judge panel held that a Connecticut federal judge was correct to dismiss Farmington Village Dental Association's suit against its insurer over its coverage denials. The clinic sought to have the Connecticut Supreme Court rule on whether physical damage was necessary for it to recover its losses, but the panel also denied that request. The panel found...

