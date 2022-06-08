Eagles Urge Judge To Let COVID Insurance Bid Proceed

By Riley Murdock (June 8, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia Eagles asked a Pennsylvania federal judge not to toss their lawsuit against Factory Mutual Insurance for COVID-19 pandemic-related coverage, arguing the team should be allowed to conduct discovery before the court decides the case. In a brief filed Tuesday in opposition to Factory Mutual's motion to dismiss the case, the Eagles said the insurer has undermined its own arguments that the virus could "never ever" create a physical loss or damage to the team's property, including Lincoln Financial Field and its NovaCare Complex training center. The team claimed Factory Mutual has acknowledged multiple times that could be possible, including...

