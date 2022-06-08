Green Groups Sue Over Endangered Protections For Snake

By Celeste Bott (June 8, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Two environmental organizations sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Illinois federal court Wednesday, challenging its refusal to list the small, nonvenomous Kirtland's snake as endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act and saying climate change and habitat destruction could risk its continued survival. The Center for Biological Diversity and the Hoosier Environmental Council say the small snake was once found across 139 counties in nine states in the Midwest and Ohio River Valley, but only found in 60 counties across seven states as of 2017: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee. That population decline is due...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS