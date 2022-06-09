DOD Shifts HIV Policy, Won't Contest Court Rebuke

By Alyssa Aquino (June 9, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense waved the white flag in its legal battle with HIV-positive service members, unveiling new enlistment policies that would prevent certain, infected service members from being booted from the military or barred from promotions for their HIV-status. In a letter to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar announced that the Biden administration wouldn't contest a Virginia federal judge's April order permanently blocking the DOD from discharging any asymptomatic HIV-positive service member with undetectable viral loads, or denying their applications to be commissioned as an officer. The U.S. Department of Justice, under the Trump administration,...

