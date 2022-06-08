Armed Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Kavanaugh

By Jimmy Hoover (June 8, 2022, 10:58 AM EDT) -- A man who allegedly threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh was charged Wednesday after being arrested near the justice's home with a weapon and kidnapping materials, allegedly telling police he was upset with the leaked draft abortion ruling and the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. A man who allegedly made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, shown here in February 2019, was arrested Wednesday near the justice's home. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The suspect, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, has been charged in Maryland federal court with attempting to murder a federal judge. His initial appearance in court took...

