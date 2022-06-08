Cannabis Biz Lender Inks $5M Loan To Mass. Pot Cultivator

By Sarah Jarvis (June 8, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Cannabis financial services business Safe Harbor Financial has announced the closing of a $5 million loan to Massachusetts-based operator Solar Cannabis Co., marking the first loan Safe Harbor has extended outside its home state of Colorado. According to Tuesday's announcement, Solar Cannabis will use the senior secured loan — whose terms weren't disclosed — to accelerate its growth. Safe Harbor was advised by Foley Hoag LLP in the transaction, and legal adviser information for Solar Cannabis wasn't immediately available Wednesday. Safe Harbor's senior secured lending program — which was created to provide loans to cannabis operators in states where cannabis is...

