Hinshaw & Culbertson Snags Kennedys Insurance Atty In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (June 10, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has brought on a partner in New Jersey to bolster its insurance services practice group and expand its presence on the East Coast. April T. Villaverde, who was previously with Kennedys CMK, is based in Hinshaw's Iselin, New Jersey, office. The firm announced her hiring Wednesday. The addition of Villaverde strengthens the firm's presence in New Jersey, according to Schuyler Kraus, co-partner-in-charge of the firm's New Jersey office. Hinshaw's office in the Iselin section of Woodbridge opened in summer 2021, complementing the firm's presence in New York, Rhode Island and Boston. Earlier this year, the firm...

