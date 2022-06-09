Apple Can't Turn Back Swatch's TM Win In Europe

By Alex Baldwin (June 9, 2022, 5:37 PM BST) -- Apple has failed to convince a European court to resurrect trademarks for its "Think Different" marketing slogan in an international effort to stop Swiss watchmaker Swatch from registering marks that parody the phrase. The European Union's General Court rejected on Wednesday Apple's argument that authorities were wrong to cancel the three trademarks for not being used sufficiently in recent years. The four-judge panel said that Apple had "misread" the EU Intellectual Property Office's 2020 decision. Apple argued that the EUIPO had said that the trademarks were "devoid" of any distinctive character." But the court pointed out that the office had actually...

