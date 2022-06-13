Cozen O'Connor Adds IP Litigator From Duane Morris

By Jasmin Jackson (June 13, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor has picked up a corporate partner from rival Duane Morris with over 20 years of experience in copyright, trademark and patent disputes to augment the firm's intellectual property practice. Vanessa C. Hew joins the full-service firm's New York office. She told Law360 in a statement on Monday that she was attracted to Cozen O'Connor because of its "sterling reputation in the IP space." According to Hew, her new firm's expertise throughout the U.S. and Canada helps her provide clients, including major consumer brands that have a multinational international presence, with "greater coverage and support." "I was very impressed by...

