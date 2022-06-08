Demolisher To Pay $1.25M For NC Superfund Site Cleanup

By Clark Mindock (June 8, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina business owner agreed to pay $1.25 million for the cleanup of two Superfund sites where 4,000 tons of asbestos-contaminated material were removed, following a jury trial that found the owner personally liable for the waste, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Prosecutors negotiated a consent decree with business owner Fred D. Godley Jr., after a jury trial earlier this year found him and two of his North Carolina companies liable for the contamination at the sites. In a verdict returned after a three-day trial, the jury allowed the U.S. to pierce the corporate veil to hold Godley...

