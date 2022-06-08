1st Circ. Sends Ken's Foods Coverage Row To Mass. Justices

By Hope Patti (June 8, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit said it needed guidance in a coverage dispute over a Zurich unit's refusal to reimburse a salad-dressing manufacturer for expenses incurred to avoid an imminent and even costlier covered loss, and asked the Massachusetts high court to weigh in. A three-judge panel sent a certified question Tuesday to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to resolve whether there is a common law duty requiring Steadfast Insurance to cover more than $2 million incurred by Ken's Foods to keep its Georgia plant open after a 2018 wastewater spill. A panel of the First Circuit has certified a question to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS