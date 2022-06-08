PrivatBank Chases Ex-Owner's Assets Ahead Of Fraud Trial

By Sophia Dourou (June 8, 2022, 5:37 PM BST) -- Ukrainian lender PrivatBank accused a former owner Wednesday of trying to keep money stemming from his interest in an iron ore plant out of the bank's reach after his assets were frozen ahead of a $4.2 billion fraud trial delayed by Russia's war. PJSC Commercial Bank PrivatBank told the High Court that Igor Kolomoisky failed to "take basic steps" to retrieve a $65 million payment he was owed by the complex Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Combine — also known as KZhRK. The state-owned bank is accusing Kolomoisky, alongside fellow former owner Gennadiy Bogolyubov and six related companies, of misappropriating $4.2 billion...

