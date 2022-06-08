Cyprus Sues In Del. Ch. 11 To Block 'Alter Ego' Talc Suits

By Jeff Montgomery (June 8, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Cyprus Mines Corp. has launched a Chapter 11 adversary suit in Delaware to block "alter ego" talc personal injury claims against parent company Cyprus Amax Minerals Co. by known or future, unknown alleged victims. The complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein's court, is part of a wider debtor effort to shield from litigation assets already committed under settlements and an agreed-upon "channeling" process that would send current or future claims to a formal claims review and payment process. The suit coincided with an emergency motion for an order enforcing the Bankruptcy Code's automatic stay barring suits...

