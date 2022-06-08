FCC Agrees To Tackle Offshore Communication Needs

By Christopher Cole (June 8, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission agreed Wednesday to start clearing more spectrum for offshore energy platforms and other uses of the airwaves at sea, even as a not-so-subtle partisan divide emerged as to the plan's ultimate policy goals. Agency leaders voted 4-0 to explore how the FCC could bolster the development of energy production sites such as wind turbines while also supporting oceanography, cruise ships, studies of marine life and more. Although the FCC's Democratic leadership touted the move as a way to supercharge offshore renewable energy projects, and Republicans fully supported the initiative, the view was clear from the GOP side...

