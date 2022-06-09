Delaware's Chancery Fast-Tracks UpHealth Board Dispute

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 9, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has fast-tracked a dispute between the two board co-chairs of telehealth services provider UpHealth Inc., less than a year after they took on the shared role when the company went public via a three-way $1.35 billion reverse merger. UpHealth's co-founder and board co-chair Chirinjeev Kathuria and the company's Chief Legislative Affairs Officer Jeffrey R. Bray filed the suit under seal on June 6 against board co-chair Avi Katz and five of the company's nine-member board, seeking to enjoin the company's annual meeting and schedule a special stockholder meeting. Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will on Wednesday granted the...

