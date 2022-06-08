NY Tackles Reserves, Redemption In Stablecoin Guidance

By Jon Hill (June 8, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- New York-licensed companies that want to issue U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins will have to meet certain reserve, redeemability and audit requirements laid out in new guidance unveiled Wednesday by the state's financial services regulator. The New York State Department of Financial Services said the guidance is the first of its kind to be released by a U.S. financial regulator and sets baseline regulatory expectations for dollar-backed stablecoins issued under its oversight in New York. That population already includes prominent coins like the Pax Dollar, Binance USD and Gemini Dollar, but the guidance would also apply to any additional stablecoins that DFS-regulated companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS