Costlier Loans Clear Mallinckrodt For Ch. 11 Exit Next Week

By Jeff Montgomery (June 8, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC reported Wednesday that its Chapter 11 plan would most likely take effect on June 14, after the eleventh-hour approval of a $650 million exit financing package that replaced — at much higher cost — a $900 million exit financing agreement. Michael J. Merchant of Richards Layton & Finger PA, counsel to the debtors, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey that "we believe we're on target to go effective on Tuesday," with the new, smaller and more-expensive $650 million financing from noteholders expected to be in escrow on Monday. The revised term loan plan, not discussed publicly...

