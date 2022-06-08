Justices Hear American Axle Won't Clarify Patent Eligibility

By Ryan Davis (June 8, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The company accused of infringing an American Axle driveshaft patent found ineligible for patenting has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the solicitor general's argument that taking the case will clarify the law on eligibility, saying it will only increase confusion. Neapco Holdings LLC filed a brief Tuesday, the day the justices announced they would consider the case on June 23, disputing the federal government's position in a brief last month that hearing American Axle's appeal will help resolve "substantial uncertainty" about which inventions are eligible for patenting. According to Neapco, the Federal Circuit's decision that American Axle's patent cover's nothing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS