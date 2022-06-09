Maine Cannabis Attorney Joins Dentons Bingham As Partner

By Katryna Perera (June 9, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP announced that a leading Maine cannabis lawyer and former Drummond Woodsum attorney has joined the firm as a partner in its cannabis law, litigation and corporate practice groups. Hannah King has extensive experience advising cannabis clients on various issues, from local and state licensing to navigating the cannabis laws in complicated commercial and financial transactions and litigation, according to a Tuesday press release from Dentons Bingham. In a phone call with Law360, King explained that she got into cannabis law while at Drummond Woodsum. King said she was asked if she would be interested in developing an...

