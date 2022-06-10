Dickinson Wright Beefs Up Political Law Practice In DC

By Jack Rodgers (June 10, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC has hired a partner from Venable LLP to focus on political law in its Washington, D.C., office, the law firm announced. James Tyrrell joins Dickinson Wright after spending a little over four years at Venable, where he started in 2018 and was promoted to partner in 2020. Dickinson Wright said Tyrrell will advise clients on compliance with federal and state campaign finance laws, government ethics rules and lobbying disclosures. He will work on enforcement actions, audits, investigations, and other agencies and actions, the firm said. Tyrrell earned his law degree from Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS