Federal Defender In Philly To Join Duane Morris As Partner

By James Boyle (June 9, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia's top federal defender is leaving the public sector to join Duane Morris LLP's litigation team at the end of the month, the firm announced Wednesday. Leigh M. Skipper will join Duane Morris' Philadelphia office as a partner in the firm's trial practice group on June 27. The move will end his 13-year tenure as chief federal defender for the Federal Community Defender Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, effective June 17. Skipper told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that he saw a market opportunity for a move to private practice as President Joe Biden's administration focuses more on regulatory enforcement...

