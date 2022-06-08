Giant Eagle Hits US Beef Producers With Price-Fixing Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 8, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Inc. and other major meat producers are using their colossal share of the market to limit beef supplies sold to U.S. wholesalers in order to inflate prices and their profits, supermarket company Giant Eagle said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Illinois federal court. The meat processing and packing companies — including Tyson, Cargill, JBS SA, Swift Beef Co. and National Beef Packing Co. — sell about 80% of the fresh and frozen beef sold in the U.S. and control about 81% to 85% of the domestic cattle supplies, and Giant Eagle said the companies have used...

