City Tells 9th Circ. Polluter's Insurer Must Cover Cleanup Deal

By Morgan Conley (June 8, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A California city told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that a lower court wrongly held a former metal plating business's insurance policies don't cover a $1.4 million settlement reached to end litigation over environmental contamination. The Ninth Circuit heard arguments from a California city that an insurer is responsible for $1.4 million in legal fees and cleanup-related expenses in litigation over environmental contamination. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) In its opening brief, the city of West Sacramento told the Ninth Circuit that Arrowood Indemnity Co. must pay it $1.4 million in legal fees and cleanup-related expenses after its insureds entered into court-approved stipulated judgment....

