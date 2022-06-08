Judge Cuts Corruption Sentence Of Ex-Ohio Democratic Boss

By Eric Heisig (June 8, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A former Cuyahoga County Democratic Party leader ensnared by a federal probe into local political corruption got five years knocked off his prison sentence for bribery and other civil crimes Wednesday after a federal judge overturned two of his convictions. Judge Sara Lioi of the U.S. District Court for Northern District of Ohio sentenced Jimmy Dimora during a virtual hearing to 23 years in prison. The lesser punishment came after Judge Lioi in March vacated two of his convictions based on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2016 decision in McDonnell v. U.S., which narrowed the definition of an "official act" that prosecutors...

