Senators Advance Biden's Fed Supervision, SEC Nominees

By Jon Hill (June 8, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick for the top bank regulatory job at the Federal Reserve cleared a key hurdle on Wednesday as the Senate banking committee voted to send his nomination to the Senate floor along with those of two candidates for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The nomination of Michael Barr, who is being considered for a four-year term as Fed supervision vice chair, was reported out of the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee by a 17-7 vote, picking up support from all 12 Democrats on the panel and five Republicans, including ranking member Pat Toomey, R-Pa. The senators...

