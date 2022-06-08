CIT Keeps Limits In Fights Over Payback Of Duty Interest

By Alex Lawson (June 8, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday set time limits on several companies' bids to collect interest from a now-lapsed duty payout program, affirming its earlier findings that the companies waited too long to make their requests. Across three different opinions, CIT Judge Timothy C. Stanceu denied motions to reconsider a series of 2020 rulings about the scope of the domestic producers' ability to recoup interest on duty payments from the government. At the center of all the disputes, brought by producers of mushrooms, carrier bags and wooden furniture, are payouts under a now-defunct law that disbursed anti-dumping and countervailing...

