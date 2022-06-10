Pa. Justices To Weigh 'Industry Standard' As Defect Defense

By Hayley Fowler (June 10, 2022, 10:21 AM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to take up an appeal concerning whether a manufacturer can claim as a defense in strict liability suits that it was merely following product standards set by others in the industry. The justices said in an order Wednesday they would review a precedential ruling by the state Superior Court finding the so-called industry standard defense can't be used in strict liability cases. That ruling affirmed a $2.5 million jury award for contractor Michael Sullivan, who sued manufacturer Werner Co. and retailer Lowe's Cos. Inc. over his injuries from a 2015 scaffolding collapse. The appeal hinged...

