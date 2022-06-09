Green Groups Cite Climate In Challenge To Biofuel Refineries

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 9, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups are suing a California county, Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Phillips 66 to challenge the approvals of two proposed Bay Area biofuel refineries, arguing that permission was granted despite inadequate environmental reviews. The projects to convert current and former petroleum refineries into biofuel refineries in two neighboring towns just north of Oakland were approved by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors in May. Communities for a Better Environment and the Center for Biological Diversity say the approval process did not properly carry out the California Environmental Quality Act's mandates. The two lawsuits, filed Tuesday, said that the towns of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS