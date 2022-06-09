Calif. Judge Faults Parts Of Kern County Oil Permitting Rules

By Greg Lamm (June 9, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has ruled that parts of Kern County's revised oil and gas permitting regulations violate state environmental law in part by not going far enough to mitigate air pollution, but the court did not spell out what specific fixes were necessary. In a 41-page ruling Tuesday, Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp rejected several legal challenges to the county government's latest environmental review of new oil and gas drilling permits in 2021. But Judge Pulskamp also highlighted aspects of the environmental review ordinance that violate the California Environmental Quality Act and said the county's approach to mitigating...

