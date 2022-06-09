Vape Juice Co. Sees TM Suit Over 'Bolt' Name Trimmed

By Tiffany Hu (June 9, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has whittled down a dispute between two e-liquid makers over their respective use of the word "bolt," unmoved in part by one's "self-serving" declaration that the competitor had interfered with a contract with one of its distributors. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton granted Bolt USA LLC's bid to strike down several of the claims brought by Shijin Vapor LLC, which accused Bolt of interfering with its contractual and prospective economic relationship with a distributor, VaporDNA, and causing the companies' partnership to end. In trying to show its contractual ties, Shijin presented...

