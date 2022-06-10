DOT Floats EV Charging Rule As Regulatory Gaps Linger

By Linda Chiem (June 10, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's efforts to standardize a nationwide electric vehicle charging network may run headlong into obstacles posed by different charging technologies and still-developing state and local regulations governing rates, project development and grid management. The U.S. Department of Transportation proposed minimum standards on Thursday for installing, operating and maintaining electric vehicle, or EV, charging stations that receive federal funding from a new $5 billion program created by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which became law in November. The goal is to build the first-ever national network of 500,000 EV charging stations along America's highways — roughly five times...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS