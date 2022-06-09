Microsoft Says It Won't Enforce US Workers' Noncompetes

By Lauren Berg (June 8, 2022, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced a series of changes to its U.S. employment polices, including removing noncompetition clauses from its employment agreements, publicly disclosing salary ranges in job postings and removing nondisclosure clauses from settlement and separation agreements. The tech giant will no longer include noncompete clauses in U.S. employee agreements — and will not enforce existing clauses — in an effort to foster a workplace that "attracts and inspires world-class talent to unlock innovation aligned to our mission," according to a company blog post written by Deputy General Counsel Amy Pannoni and Human Resources Vice President Amy Coleman. Microsoft said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS