Employment Authority: States Link Minimum Wage To Inflation

Law360 (June 10, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a look into state policies adjusting minimum wages to keep pace with inflation, why experts recommend giving workers off for Juneteenth, and how employers are navigating potential policy changes over so-called captive audience meetings. Find these stories and more great labor and employment law coverage in Law360 Employment Authority. Take advantage of limited complimentary access by signing up for one or more of the Employment Authority newsletters here. A Taco Bell in Sacramento, California, in May advertised wages starting at $15 to $18 an hour, ahead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS