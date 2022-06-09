AECOM Can't Bring Generator Parent Into $76M Arbitration

By Morgan Conley (June 9, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- An AECOM unit can't force a construction engineering company that's the parent of a generator supply company to join arbitration of a $76 million dispute over the purchase of generators for a natural gas-fired power plant, a Missouri federal court ruled. Granting judgment on the pleadings, U.S. District Judge Jean C. Hamilton on Wednesday ruled CIC Group Inc. — the parent of Nooter/Ericksen Inc. — isn't obligated to arbitrate with AECOM Energy & Construction Inc. in the dispute stemming from a generator sale made by Nooter/Ericksen. There is no valid and enforceable agreement between CIC and AECOM that would obligate the company to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS