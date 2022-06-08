Smartmatic Targets Venezuela In $1.5B Claim Over Voter Fraud

By Caroline Simson (June 8, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The British investor group that owns voting technology company Smartmatic has filed a $1.5 billion investor-state claim against Venezuela over fraud in the country's 2017 elections. In the claim, SGO Corp. Ltd. alleges that the country opted not to use several of the electoral security measures used in other electoral processes and that it reported results that were different from those reflected in the Smartmatic electronic system. Additionally, the country also announced a higher turnout rate than was reported in Smartmatic's system, according to a summary of the claim provided by the Ibero-American Arbitration Center. Smartmatic alleges that Venezuela violated an...

