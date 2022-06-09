Green Activists Sue Gov't Over River Pollution

By Joel Poultney (June 9, 2022, 4:24 PM BST) -- A group of environmental activists has filed a legal challenge against the U.K.'s water watchdog, saying it was a "national scandal" that Ofwat had failed to prevent the sewage treatment plants it regulates from polluting the country's rivers. Wild Justice said Thursday it had submitted a judicial review application on May 31. It asked the High Court to rule that the Water Services Regulation Authority, or Ofwat, is failing its statutory duty to protect rivers by ensuring that treatment plants are fit for purpose and that no untreated sewage unintentionally overflows into British waters. "The impact on biodiversity and human health...

